Tears and Triumph: Dembele's Emotional Ballon d'Or Win

Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele expressed surprise and emotion after winning the Ballon d'Or, becoming the first Frenchman since 2022 to achieve this honor. Despite not aiming for individual accolades, Dembele was moved to tears talking about his family. He emphasized the award's significance for his team and his supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 03:26 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 03:26 IST
Ousmane Dembele

Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele, a standout in French football, was overcome with emotion after winning the Ballon d'Or, acknowledging his family and their support as a source of inspiration.

Dembele, the first Frenchman to win since Karim Benzema in 2022, played a pivotal role in PSG's historic Champions League victory. Although individual accolades weren't his goal, this honor was a significant personal and team achievement.

Reiterating Benzema's sentiment of a "people's Ballon d'Or," Dembele dedicated his victory to the team and fans. Currently recovering from injury, he anticipates a soon return to action.

