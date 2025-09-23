Triumphant Tabilo Stuns in Chengdu, Bublik Shines in Hangzhou

Alejandro Tabilo delivered a stunning upset against world number nine Lorenzo Musetti to claim the Chengdu Open title. In a match filled with drama, Tabilo saved two match points and ultimately triumphed 6-3 2-6 7-6(5), claiming his third ATP 250 title with a decisive drop-shot winner.

The Chilean player expressed disbelief at his achievement after an injury-plagued year. His opponent, Musetti, faced disappointment for the second consecutive year, having lost the final in Chengdu previously.

Over in Hangzhou, Alexander Bublik's tiebreak success against Valentin Royer secured his fourth title of the year. Bublik's powerful serve proved crucial, as he landed 21 aces, highlighting the intense competition in a match where neither player could break serve.

(With inputs from agencies.)