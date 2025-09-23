Left Menu

Jaipur Pink Panthers Triumph in Thrilling Tie-Breaker Against U Mumba

In a dramatic Pro Kabaddi League clash, the Jaipur Pink Panthers edged past U Mumba in a 6-4 tie-breaker win after a 38-38 deadlock in regulation time. Nitin Kumar's Super 10 and key contributions from teammates helped secure the victory at Jaipur's SMS Indoor Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 23:40 IST
Players in action during the match (Photo: PKL) . Image Credit: ANI
In a gripping Pro Kabaddi League showdown at SMS Indoor Stadium, the Jaipur Pink Panthers emerged victorious in a heart-pounding tie-breaker, clinching a 6-4 win against U Mumba after a 38-38 deadlock in regulation time.

From the onset, the Pink Panthers dominated, racing to a 6-0 advantage as Nitin Kumar dazzled with his skills. Despite U Mumba's relentless fightback, Jaipur maintained control, inflicting early setbacks on their opponents.

In a thrilling finish, Jaipur staged a comeback, leveling the scores and forcing the decisive tie-breaker. Their raiders excelled under pressure, securing a memorable victory in front of a jubilant home crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

