Sports News Recap: Key Updates in Basketball, Football, and More

Updated: 24-09-2025 05:25 IST
The Cleveland Cavaliers will face early challenges as Darius Garland and Max Strus are sidelined due to injuries. The basketball world keeps a watchful eye as these developments unfold.

Meanwhile, inclement weather has prompted the Ryder Cup opening ceremony to be moved up a day at Bethpage Black Course. The decision aims to ensure the schedule remains unaffected.

In leadership news, Dan Padover has been recognized for his exceptional role with the Atlanta Dream, marking his third win as WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year.

Football fans are on edge as Oklahoma's standout quarterback John Mateer undergoes hand surgery, affecting his Heisman Trophy hopes this season.

Lastly, MLB ventures into automation with the approval of an automated ball-strike challenge system, set to debut next season, signaling a significant shift in game operations.

