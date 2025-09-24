South Africa Eyes Historic Maiden Final in Women's ODI World Cup

As the Women's ODI World Cup begins, South Africa, helmed by captain Laura Wolvaardt, is poised with renewed confidence. The team has shown consistent form in previous ICC tournaments and aspires to reach their first-ever final.

The Proteas' impressive lineup includes an explosive top order with Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, alongside all-round talents like Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, and Chloe Tryon. The balance of experience and promising young players gives them an edge in the competition.

After a series win against Pakistan, South Africa is ready to tackle the challenges posed by cricketing giants like Australia, England, and hosts India. The tournament kicks off for them against England in Guwahati on October 3, as they look to make history.