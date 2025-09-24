Bumrah's Unyielding Role in India's Asia Cup Campaign

Ryan ten Doeschate, India's assistant coach, has stated that Jasprit Bumrah, the team's pace spearhead, is unlikely to be given rest for the remaining matches of the Asia Cup. Despite an impending two-match home test series against the West Indies, Bumrah is expected to play a crucial role.

The defending champions, India, are set to face Sri Lanka and are likely contenders for Sunday's final before focusing on the tests commencing on October 2. Ten Doeschate believes maintaining Bumrah in the lineup ensures optimal preparation and workload balance.

Bumrah, having picked three wickets at an economy rate of 8.36, experienced a tough outing against Pakistan, as he conceded 45 runs without a wicket. Ten Doeschate acknowledges the challenges players face in such formats. However, with two seamers and a spin-heavy strategy, the current team setup is preferred.

