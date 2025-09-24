Left Menu

Felipe Drugovich Joins Andretti Global for Formula E Season

Brazilian driver Felipe Drugovich is set to race for Andretti Global in Formula E starting December, leaving his role as Aston Martin's F1 reserve. Despite practice sessions, he's been absent from competitive racing since supporting Aston Martin. At Andretti, he'll join champion Jake Dennis for Formula E's 12th season.

24-09-2025
Felipe Drugovich, previously serving as the reserve driver for Aston Martin in Formula One, will compete in Formula E's upcoming season with Andretti Global. Drugovich is slated to commence racing in the 12th season in Sao Paulo this December, coinciding with Formula One's final round at Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina.

The 25-year-old, who earned his stripes by clinching the Formula Two title in 2022, will be released from his duties with Aston Martin. During his tenure, he supported esteemed racers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll but has not partaken as a race stand-in.

Expressing his excitement, Drugovich noted that he is eager to fully engage in competitive racing, a shift from his recent reserve role. He is set to join Jake Dennis, the 2022-23 Formula E champion, at Andretti Global, marking another chapter in his storied racing career.

