Felipe Drugovich Joins Andretti Global for Formula E Season

Felipe Drugovich, previously serving as the reserve driver for Aston Martin in Formula One, will compete in Formula E's upcoming season with Andretti Global. Drugovich is slated to commence racing in the 12th season in Sao Paulo this December, coinciding with Formula One's final round at Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina.

The 25-year-old, who earned his stripes by clinching the Formula Two title in 2022, will be released from his duties with Aston Martin. During his tenure, he supported esteemed racers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll but has not partaken as a race stand-in.

Expressing his excitement, Drugovich noted that he is eager to fully engage in competitive racing, a shift from his recent reserve role. He is set to join Jake Dennis, the 2022-23 Formula E champion, at Andretti Global, marking another chapter in his storied racing career.

