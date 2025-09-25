Left Menu

Abhishek Sharma: India's Fearless Batting Star Shines Bright

Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma credits his fearless batting performance, leading India to a victory against Bangladesh, to diligent practice. Facing a new pitch, he strategized his plays carefully, showcasing his power-hitting ability. With a 75-run contribution, India advanced to the Asia Cup final, anticipated to face Pakistan or Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 25-09-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 00:27 IST
Abhishek Sharma: India's Fearless Batting Star Shines Bright
Abhishek Sharma
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Flamboyant Indian opener Abhishek Sharma showcased his fearless batting prowess on Wednesday, attributing it to relentless hard work and rigorous practice sessions. Scoring a remarkable 37-ball 75 against Bangladesh, with striking six fours and five sixes, he propelled India into the Asia Cup final with a commanding 41-run victory.

This performance marked his second consecutive half-century in the tournament's Super 4 stage, following a similar display against Pakistan. Sharma emphasized his instinctive approach to batting, often going for powerful shots if within his range, to maximize the power play for his team.

The Indian team's strategic changes, such as promoting Shivam Dube to No 3, were part of a tactical reshuffle. Despite some challenges, including a slower outfield, Sharma's blazing start was instrumental in setting a competitive total, affirming India's dominance in T20 cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Spain and Italy Unite to Protect Gaza Aid Flotilla Amid Rising Tensions

Spain and Italy Unite to Protect Gaza Aid Flotilla Amid Rising Tensions

 Spain
2
Israel-Syria Negotiations: A Security Pact in the Making?

Israel-Syria Negotiations: A Security Pact in the Making?

 Global
3
Qatar and Saudi Arabia's $89 Million Boost for Syria

Qatar and Saudi Arabia's $89 Million Boost for Syria

 Global
4
Supreme Court Grants Temporary Reprieve to Canadian Ostriches Facing Cull

Supreme Court Grants Temporary Reprieve to Canadian Ostriches Facing Cull

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025