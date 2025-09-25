Abhishek Sharma: India's Fearless Batting Star Shines Bright

Flamboyant Indian opener Abhishek Sharma showcased his fearless batting prowess on Wednesday, attributing it to relentless hard work and rigorous practice sessions. Scoring a remarkable 37-ball 75 against Bangladesh, with striking six fours and five sixes, he propelled India into the Asia Cup final with a commanding 41-run victory.

This performance marked his second consecutive half-century in the tournament's Super 4 stage, following a similar display against Pakistan. Sharma emphasized his instinctive approach to batting, often going for powerful shots if within his range, to maximize the power play for his team.

The Indian team's strategic changes, such as promoting Shivam Dube to No 3, were part of a tactical reshuffle. Despite some challenges, including a slower outfield, Sharma's blazing start was instrumental in setting a competitive total, affirming India's dominance in T20 cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)