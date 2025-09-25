Left Menu

Newcastle and Manchester City Dominate in League Cup Showdowns

Newcastle United and Manchester City advanced in the League Cup with commanding victories. Joelinton and William Osula each scored twice to guide Newcastle past Bradford City 4-1, while Phil Foden's contributions secured a 2-0 win for Manchester City over Huddersfield Town. Arsenal and Tottenham also notched wins against their respective opponents.

In a commanding display, Newcastle United secured a 4-1 victory against Bradford City in Wednesday's League Cup tie, thanks to two-goal contributions from both Joelinton and William Osula. This win propels Newcastle into the fourth round, bolstering hopes of replicating last season's trophy success.

Meanwhile, Manchester City saw Phil Foden leading the charge, netting once and assisting another in a comfortable 2-0 away win over Huddersfield Town. Other top-tier teams, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, also celebrated victories, reinforcing their bids in the tournament.

Newcastle, under manager Eddie Howe, exhibited strategic dominance with Joelinton's early goal setting the pace. Despite Bradford's resistance, Newcastle proved too slick, with goals punctuating their control of the match. City's victory, equally decisive, came with standout performances including Foden's pivotal role and Palhinha's acrobatic opener for Tottenham against Doncaster Rovers.

