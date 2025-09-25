Newcastle United Dominates Bradford City in League Cup Triumph

On Wednesday, reigning champions Newcastle United moved into the League Cup's fourth round with a convincing 4-1 victory over Bradford City of the third tier. Joelinton and William Osula each scored twice, fortifying Newcastle's defense of their title and emphasizing their readiness in this year's competition.

Elsewhere, Premier League giants demonstrated their might against lower-tier sides. Phil Foden's goal led Manchester City to a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town, while Eberechi Eze's debut goal for Arsenal secured a 2-0 win against Port Vale. Tottenham Hotspur, under new manager Thomas Frank, continued their unbeaten streak with a 3-0 triumph over Doncaster Rovers.

The fourth-round draws promise more exciting fixtures, with Newcastle hosting Tottenham and Chelsea traveling to Wolverhampton. As clubs strategize for the knockout stages, fans eagerly anticipate clashes between Premier League titans and resilient underdogs.