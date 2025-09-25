Left Menu

Newcastle United Dominates Bradford City in League Cup Triumph

Joelinton and William Osula propelled Newcastle United to a commanding 4-1 win over Bradford City, ensuring progress to the League Cup's fourth round. The victory reinforced Newcastle's strong start to the season, building on their prior domestic cup success against Liverpool. Key matches also saw Manchester City, Arsenal, and Tottenham securing wins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 03:18 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 03:18 IST
On Wednesday, reigning champions Newcastle United moved into the League Cup's fourth round with a convincing 4-1 victory over Bradford City of the third tier. Joelinton and William Osula each scored twice, fortifying Newcastle's defense of their title and emphasizing their readiness in this year's competition.

Elsewhere, Premier League giants demonstrated their might against lower-tier sides. Phil Foden's goal led Manchester City to a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town, while Eberechi Eze's debut goal for Arsenal secured a 2-0 win against Port Vale. Tottenham Hotspur, under new manager Thomas Frank, continued their unbeaten streak with a 3-0 triumph over Doncaster Rovers.

The fourth-round draws promise more exciting fixtures, with Newcastle hosting Tottenham and Chelsea traveling to Wolverhampton. As clubs strategize for the knockout stages, fans eagerly anticipate clashes between Premier League titans and resilient underdogs.

