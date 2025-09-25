Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

49ers QBs Brock Purdy (toe), Mac Jones (knee) both ailing

The San Francisco 49ers are assessing their quarterback situation ahead of a Week 4 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars with both Brock Purdy and Mac Jones ailing. Purdy returned to practice Wednesday after missing the past two games with a toe injury. Jones started the past two games for San Francisco but is now dealing with a knee injury that he aggravated during Sunday's victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Former UNC provost claims laws were broken during Bill Belichick hiring

A former university provost at North Carolina claims in a lawsuit that the university broke state laws to hide discussions about hiring Bill Belichick as its football coach, Front Office Sports reported Wednesday. The lawsuit was filed Monday by Chris Clemens, who said the school and its board of trustees demonstrated a "systematic misuse of closed sessions to hide policy debates from public view."

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels 'doing everything' in bid to return

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels participated in practice on a limited basis Wednesday as he attempts to work his way past a knee injury. Daniels sustained his injury in the latter stages of Washington's 27-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 11 and sat out last Sunday's 41-24 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Angels RHP Kyke Hendricks: Not so fast on retirement

Los Angeles Angels right-hander Kyle Hendricks says that news of his imminent retirement was a bit premature. A USA Today report on Monday stated that Hendricks had begun informing friends about his planned retirement after the 2025 season. On Wednesday, he warned reporters not to believe everything they read.

Cal Raleigh homers twice, 7th to reach 60 in season

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh became the seventh player in major league history to hit 60 homers in a season, going deep twice against the visiting Colorado Rockies on Wednesday to reach the milestone. Raleigh blasted No. 60 in the eighth inning, a solo shot off Angel Chivilli that went 389 feet to right field in a game the Mariners won 9-2.

Golf-Europe aims to win over New York fans at Ryder Cup

U.S. captain Keegan Bradley promised during the Ryder Cup opening ceremony on Wednesday to make Bethpage Black "America's course" while European counterpart Luke Donald said his squad would win over the hearts of the rowdy, partisan New York crowd. The opening ceremony, which traditionally reveals the pairings for the first session of matches, is usually held on the eve of the three-day match-play competition but was brought forward a day due to the threat of bad weather.

Aaron Judge reaches 50-HR mark for 4th time, adds No. 51

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge became the fourth player in major league history to produce four 50-homer seasons, reaching the milestone on Wednesday against the visiting Chicago White Sox. After hitting No. 50 in the second inning, he added No. 51 in the eighth inning of the Yankees' 8-1 win.

Dodgers activate RHP Roki Sasaki, place RHP Kirby Yates on IL

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated rookie right-hander Roki Sasaki from the 60-day injured list on Wednesday and plan to deploy him out of the bullpen over the final five games as an audition for a postseason spot. To clear a roster spot, veteran reliever Kirby Yates went on the IL, retroactive to Sunday, due to a strained right hamstring.

NASCAR discussing playoff format change for future years

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff committee has concluded its meetings to discuss the championship format, but any changes won't be announced until after the current season concludes on Nov. 2 in Phoenix. A potential new format would come in the form of an announcement from NASCAR's board of directors.

Lionel Messi's two goals lead Miami to playoff-clinching win

Lionel Messi scored his MLS-leading 23rd and 24th goals and added his 13th assist to power visiting Inter Miami to a 4-0 victory over New York City FC on Wednesday night, clinching an MLS Cup Playoff spot. Luis Suarez added his seventh goal late from the penalty spot in his return from a three-match suspension as Miami (16-6-7, 55 points) moved above NYCFC (16-10-5, 53 points) and Charlotte into third in the Eastern Conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)