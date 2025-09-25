Dalian's Football Fiesta: A Fusion of Sport and Culture

A grand celebration of football and culture unfolded in Dalian, China's renowned 'Football City,' as the 2025 FISU Football World Cup took center stage on September 17 at Suoyuwan Stadium. The prestigious event featured 24 elite university teams from 17 nations, showcasing fierce competition and friendship.

In keeping with its theme of 'green, innovative, humanistic and spectacular,' the tournament leveraged advanced technology, using UAV systems and AI chatbots to improve efficiency and enhance participant experience. This approach not only streamlined operation but also underscored the role of technology in modern sports.

Beyond the exhilarating matches, the tournament offered a rich tapestry of cultural experiences. Attendees participated in diverse cultural exchange activities, including nightly performances blending Chinese opera and hip-hop. Such interactions fostered international camaraderie, leaving participants with cherished memories and new friendships.

(With inputs from agencies.)