Indian Team Faces Challenge as Reddy's Injury Strikes Before Women's World Cup
Arundhati Reddy, a prominent Indian fast bowler, suffered an injury during a warm-up match against England, raising concerns over her participation in the Women's World Cup. The injury occurred during Reddy's bowling, and her condition remains uncertain. The Indian team hopes for her recovery before their opening match against Sri Lanka.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:34 IST
In a concerning development for India's Women's World Cup aspirations, fast bowler Arundhati Reddy sustained an injury during a warm-up game against England. The incident took place as Reddy was attempting to catch a return ball off her own bowling.
Medical professionals were quickly on the scene, initially assisting Reddy as she attempted to leave the field, but eventually resorting to using a wheelchair.
The ICC has not yet provided clarity regarding Reddy's ability to remain in the World Cup squad. Her potential absence is a significant worry for India, which starts its campaign against Sri Lanka on September 30 in Guwahati.
