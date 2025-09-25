Indian Team Faces Challenge as Reddy's Injury Strikes Before Women's World Cup

In a concerning development for India's Women's World Cup aspirations, fast bowler Arundhati Reddy sustained an injury during a warm-up game against England. The incident took place as Reddy was attempting to catch a return ball off her own bowling.

Medical professionals were quickly on the scene, initially assisting Reddy as she attempted to leave the field, but eventually resorting to using a wheelchair.

The ICC has not yet provided clarity regarding Reddy's ability to remain in the World Cup squad. Her potential absence is a significant worry for India, which starts its campaign against Sri Lanka on September 30 in Guwahati.