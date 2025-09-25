Left Menu

Indian Team Faces Challenge as Reddy's Injury Strikes Before Women's World Cup

Arundhati Reddy, a prominent Indian fast bowler, suffered an injury during a warm-up match against England, raising concerns over her participation in the Women's World Cup. The injury occurred during Reddy's bowling, and her condition remains uncertain. The Indian team hopes for her recovery before their opening match against Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:34 IST
Indian Team Faces Challenge as Reddy's Injury Strikes Before Women's World Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a concerning development for India's Women's World Cup aspirations, fast bowler Arundhati Reddy sustained an injury during a warm-up game against England. The incident took place as Reddy was attempting to catch a return ball off her own bowling.

Medical professionals were quickly on the scene, initially assisting Reddy as she attempted to leave the field, but eventually resorting to using a wheelchair.

The ICC has not yet provided clarity regarding Reddy's ability to remain in the World Cup squad. Her potential absence is a significant worry for India, which starts its campaign against Sri Lanka on September 30 in Guwahati.

TRENDING

1
Controversy Arises Over Police Remarks About Meena Community

Controversy Arises Over Police Remarks About Meena Community

 India
2
Solarworld Energy's IPO Sparks Massive Investor Interest

Solarworld Energy's IPO Sparks Massive Investor Interest

 India
3
Abbas Pledges Global Cooperation for Peace in Gaza

Abbas Pledges Global Cooperation for Peace in Gaza

 Global
4
India's Path to AI Self-Reliance: Bridging Technology and Language

India's Path to AI Self-Reliance: Bridging Technology and Language

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025