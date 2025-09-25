Revamped JLN Stadium Set to Host World Para Athletics Championships
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated a Mondo track and a fitness center at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in preparation for the World Para Athletics Championships. The upgrades, including LED lighting and a jogging area, aim to enhance the training experience for athletes.
In a landmark development for Indian sports infrastructure, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated a Mondo track and a high-quality fitness center at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium's warm-up area. This enhancement comes ahead of the World Para Athletics Championships, slated to run from September 27 to October 5.
The newly installed nine-lane Mondo track at the practice area complements a similar facility opened by Mandaviya on August 29 at the main competition venue. This makes the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium one of the few venues to boast such advanced facilities for both main competition and practice areas, setting a high standard for upcoming global events.
Additionally, the area has been equipped with LED floodlights and a jogging path, ensuring that athletes can train without time restrictions. The fitness center, developed by the Sports Authority of India in collaboration with the General Insurance Corporation, is set to provide athletes a permanent facility for warm-up training, enabling enhanced performance.
