Sciver-Brunt’s Century Powers England to Dominant Win Over India in World Cup Warm-Up

In a commanding display, England's women's cricket team trounced hosts India by 152 runs during the ICC Women's World Cup warm-up match in Bengaluru. The triumph was spearheaded by a stellar century from Nat Sciver-Brunt and competent bowling performances from Linsey Smith and Sophie Ecclestone.

Electing to bat first on Thursday, England showcased their batting prowess. Nat Sciver-Brunt captivated the audience with her 122-run innings off 105 balls, propelling England to a formidable score of 339/9. Contributions from Emma Lamb, Amy Jones, and Heather Knight ensured a strong foundation.

India, despite a promising start with efforts from Uma Chetry and Jemimah Rodrigues, could not match England's dominance. Skittled out for 187 in 34 overs, India's struggles left them contemplating improvements ahead of their clash against New Zealand.

