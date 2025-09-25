Left Menu

Sciver-Brunt’s Century Powers England to Dominant Win Over India in World Cup Warm-Up

England thrashed India by 152 runs in a World Cup warm-up match, led by Nat Sciver-Brunt's century. England set a target of 339/9, with Sciver-Brunt scoring 122. India's chase faltered despite efforts from Uma Chetry and Jemimah Rodrigues. England's Linsey Smith and Sophie Ecclestone shone with the ball.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 23:24 IST
Sciver-Brunt’s Century Powers England to Dominant Win Over India in World Cup Warm-Up
Nat Sciver-Brunt. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a commanding display, England's women's cricket team trounced hosts India by 152 runs during the ICC Women's World Cup warm-up match in Bengaluru. The triumph was spearheaded by a stellar century from Nat Sciver-Brunt and competent bowling performances from Linsey Smith and Sophie Ecclestone.

Electing to bat first on Thursday, England showcased their batting prowess. Nat Sciver-Brunt captivated the audience with her 122-run innings off 105 balls, propelling England to a formidable score of 339/9. Contributions from Emma Lamb, Amy Jones, and Heather Knight ensured a strong foundation.

India, despite a promising start with efforts from Uma Chetry and Jemimah Rodrigues, could not match England's dominance. Skittled out for 187 in 34 overs, India's struggles left them contemplating improvements ahead of their clash against New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

