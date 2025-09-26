The Race for Asia's Prestigious Football Awards
Akram Afif is shortlisted again for the Asian Football Confederation's top award, competing with Salem Al-Dawsari and Arif Aiman. In the women's category, Holly McNamara, Wang Shuang, and Hana Takahashi vie for recognition. Internationally, Lee Kang-in, Mehdi Taremi, and Takefusa Kubo are nominees for the AFC's top honor.
Reigning Asian Player of the Year Akram Afif is once again among the final contenders for the Asian Football Confederation's annual accolade. Competing alongside him are Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari and Arif Aiman of Malaysia. These finalists reflect the diverse talent in the region's football scene.
Afif, a Qatari forward who claimed the title in 2019, aims to become its first three-time winner at the gala event in Riyadh on October 16. Meanwhile, Al-Dawsari, representing Al-Hilal, is vying for his second award after last year's triumph. Malaysia's Arif marks a milestone as the country's first nominee for this prestigious prize.
On the international stage, the AFC's International Player of the Year Award sees Paris Saint-Germain's UEFA Champions League victor Lee Kang-in from South Korea among the nominees. Joining him are Iran's Mehdi Taremi and Japan's Takefusa Kubo, showcasing the global reach and impact of Asian football talents.
(With inputs from agencies.)