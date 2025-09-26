Left Menu

Lewis Hamilton's Heartfelt Decision: Racing Legend Stands by Comatose Roscoe

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton withdrew from a Pirelli tyre test to support his bulldog Roscoe, who is in a coma. Sharing the news on Instagram, Hamilton detailed Roscoe's battle with pneumonia and heart complications. The beloved pet has accompanied Hamilton throughout his racing career.

26-09-2025
Lewis Hamilton's Heartfelt Decision: Racing Legend Stands by Comatose Roscoe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton has opted out of a crucial Pirelli tyre test to remain by the side of his ailing bulldog, Roscoe, who is currently in a coma. Ferrari confirmed the seven-time world champion's absence at Italy's Mugello track, handing over the testing duties to Chinese reserve driver Zhou Guanyu.

Roscoe, a beloved pet and Hamilton's constant companion during his illustrious career, was diagnosed with pneumonia and experienced severe complications that left him in a coma. Hamilton took to Instagram to share the distressing news with his 1.3 million followers, expressing gratitude for the support and prayers received.

The 12-year-old bulldog, known for his vegan lifestyle like his owner, has been a familiar sight in the Formula One paddock, attending races and frequently traveling alongside Hamilton. The racing icon expressed deep concern for Roscoe's health, the dog's future remains uncertain as he battles this grave health crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

