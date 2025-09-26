Left Menu

Dwindling India-Pakistan Hockey Rivalry: Hardik Singh Speaks Out

Indian hockey's vice-captain Hardik Singh asserts the India-Pakistan rivalry, once rich in history, has faded. Citing performances since 2014, Singh emphasizes the growing gap between the nations. The recent Asia Cup 2025 highlighted tensions, yet Singh remains proud of India's hockey achievements, underscoring the sport's unique excitement.

Hardik Singh. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The once-intense rivalry between India and Pakistan in the field of hockey has significantly diminished, according to Indian men's hockey vice-captain Hardik Singh. Singh, reflecting on the historical dominance both nations shared with a combined 11 Olympic golds, believes that their face-off has little resonance today.

Addressing the India Today Conclave, Singh referenced a symbolic fighter jet gesture aimed at Pakistan, following the famed India-Pakistan cricket friction. This gesture gained attention during their 2025 Asia Cup Super 4s clash, where Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf's provocative actions were noted.

Despite past Pakistan victories, Singh noted India's unbeaten streak in hockey against Pakistan since 2014 — corrected by the FIH website to 2016. However, he praised the Pakistani talent, albeit hindered by inadequate facilities.

Highlighting the sport's unmatched excitement, Singh reminisced about the momentous 2021 Olympic medal, igniting nationwide sporting passion. Pakistan's withdrawal from the 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup cast a shadow, but India advanced, with the tournament affirming the country's standing.

