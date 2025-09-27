Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo Shine in Al-Nassr's Commanding Victory

Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a stellar performance as Al-Nassr triumphed over Al-Ittihad with a 2-0 victory in the Saudi Pro League, securing their position at the top of the standings.

Mane initiated the scoring early and later set up Ronaldo's goal, which contributed to the Riyadh club's fourth consecutive league win this season. This victory positioned Al-Nassr three points ahead, capitalizing on Al-Ittihad's first loss.

Mane's quick goal kickstarted Al-Nassr's domination, followed by a strategic assist to Ronaldo for the second goal. Despite attempts, Al-Ittihad only managed two shots on target and couldn't break through past goalkeeper Bento. Ronaldo's goal placed him second in league scoring.