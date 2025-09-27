Deepthi Jeevanji Shines: India's Golden Start to World Para Athletics 2025

The World Para Athletics Championships 2025 kicked off with triumph for the host nation, India, as 22-year-old Deepthi Jeevanji excelled in the Women's 400m T20 event. Competing at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Jeevanji clocked a season-best time of 58.35 seconds to secure the top spot in her heat and qualify for the medal round.

In the first heat, Venezuelan athlete Leonela Coromoto Vera Colina claimed victory with a time of 57.10 seconds, marking her season's best. Joining them in the medal round is world record holder Aysel Onder of Turkey, who clocked 57.88 seconds, shy of her record-breaking performance at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

With over 2,200 para-athletes from 104 countries competing, the New Delhi Championships promise a thrilling display of talent. These games serve as a crucial qualifier for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics and highlight India's commitment to sports and inclusivity.