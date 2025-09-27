Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Pakistan's ACC Chairman Attends Asia Cup Final

Asian Cricket Council chairman Mohsin Naqvi's attendance at the Asia Cup final could stir controversy given the Indian team's 'No Handshake' policy with Pakistan. Naqvi, also Pakistan's Interior Minister, has sparked tension by accusing India's team and advocating for player penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 27-09-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 17:44 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who holds a dual role as the Interior Minister of Pakistan, will be present when Pakistan takes on India in the Asia Cup final on Sunday. His presence could be a focal point given the existing tensions between the two cricketing nations.

Naqvi, who also heads the Pakistan Cricket Board, is officially required to attend the post-match ceremony in his capacity as ACC chief, where he may present the trophy. This protocol could potentially clash with the Indian team's 'No Handshake' policy toward Pakistan amid growing political tensions.

The situation is further complicated by Naqvi's recent actions, including allegations against match referee Andy Pycroft and calls to penalize Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav. These developments underscore the political undertones that could overshadow the tournament's sporting spirit.

