Alcaraz Shines in Japan Open Semi-Finals as Brooksby Causes Upset

Carlos Alcaraz, the world number one, showcased his prowess in the Japan Open, advancing to the semi-finals after a decisive 6-2, 6-4 victory over American Brandon Nakashima. The Spaniard, who has recently regained top spot in world rankings, delivered a stellar performance, marking his 65th win this season.

Meanwhile, Holger Rune, the third seed from Denmark, was unexpectedly defeated by Jenson Brooksby in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3. Brooksby, ranked 86th, attributed his victory to his unique skill set and consistent play, having developed a strong rhythm from his previous matches.

In an all-American quarter-final, Taylor Fritz battled past Sebastian Korda in a thrilling three-setter and is set to challenge Brooksby in the semi-finals. This win will see Fritz climb to fourth place in the ATP rankings, surpassing Novak Djokovic.

