Alcaraz Shines in Japan Open Semi-Finals as Brooksby Causes Upset
Carlos Alcaraz reached the semi-finals of the Japan Open with a convincing win over Brandon Nakashima, aiming for his 65th win of the season. Meanwhile, Jenson Brooksby caused an upset, defeating Holger Rune. Alcaraz is set to face fourth seed Casper Ruud, while Taylor Fritz will battle Brooksby.
Carlos Alcaraz, the world number one, showcased his prowess in the Japan Open, advancing to the semi-finals after a decisive 6-2, 6-4 victory over American Brandon Nakashima. The Spaniard, who has recently regained top spot in world rankings, delivered a stellar performance, marking his 65th win this season.
Meanwhile, Holger Rune, the third seed from Denmark, was unexpectedly defeated by Jenson Brooksby in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3. Brooksby, ranked 86th, attributed his victory to his unique skill set and consistent play, having developed a strong rhythm from his previous matches.
In an all-American quarter-final, Taylor Fritz battled past Sebastian Korda in a thrilling three-setter and is set to challenge Brooksby in the semi-finals. This win will see Fritz climb to fourth place in the ATP rankings, surpassing Novak Djokovic.
