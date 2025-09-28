Left Menu

Alcaraz Shines in Japan Open Semi-Finals as Brooksby Causes Upset

Carlos Alcaraz reached the semi-finals of the Japan Open with a convincing win over Brandon Nakashima, aiming for his 65th win of the season. Meanwhile, Jenson Brooksby caused an upset, defeating Holger Rune. Alcaraz is set to face fourth seed Casper Ruud, while Taylor Fritz will battle Brooksby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 28-09-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 16:01 IST
Alcaraz Shines in Japan Open Semi-Finals as Brooksby Causes Upset
Carlos Alcaraz
  • Country:
  • Japan

Carlos Alcaraz, the world number one, showcased his prowess in the Japan Open, advancing to the semi-finals after a decisive 6-2, 6-4 victory over American Brandon Nakashima. The Spaniard, who has recently regained top spot in world rankings, delivered a stellar performance, marking his 65th win this season.

Meanwhile, Holger Rune, the third seed from Denmark, was unexpectedly defeated by Jenson Brooksby in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3. Brooksby, ranked 86th, attributed his victory to his unique skill set and consistent play, having developed a strong rhythm from his previous matches.

In an all-American quarter-final, Taylor Fritz battled past Sebastian Korda in a thrilling three-setter and is set to challenge Brooksby in the semi-finals. This win will see Fritz climb to fourth place in the ATP rankings, surpassing Novak Djokovic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Police Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Trade in Jharkhand

Police Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Trade in Jharkhand

 India
2
Nations Celebrates GST 2.0: Communities Embrace Tax Reforms

Nations Celebrates GST 2.0: Communities Embrace Tax Reforms

 India
3
Netanyahu Faces Pressure Amid Rising Gaza Crisis: An International Tipping Point

Netanyahu Faces Pressure Amid Rising Gaza Crisis: An International Tipping P...

 Egypt
4
Pro Kabaddi League Returns to Chennai: A Celebration of Tamil Pride and Kabaddi Excellence

Pro Kabaddi League Returns to Chennai: A Celebration of Tamil Pride and Kaba...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025