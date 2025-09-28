Carlos Alcaraz Eyes Record as He Enters Japan Open Semifinals

Carlos Alcaraz, the top-ranked tennis player globally, progressed to the semifinals of the Japan Open, matching his career-best of 65 wins in a single season. Facing Brandon Nakashima, Alcaraz cruised through with a decisive 6-2, 6-4 victory. A win over Casper Ruud in the semifinals could set a new personal record.

The Spanish athlete, leading the tour with seven titles, has built a 4-1 record against Ruud, though the latter won their last meeting at the ATP Finals. Alcaraz, with 65 victories and merely seven losses so far, continues to impress this season and seeks his eighth title.

Expressing his satisfaction with this year's performance, Alcaraz highlighted his consistent form since the clay season, boasting the US Open trophy as a recent achievement. Despite a nagging ankle injury, which first appeared in an earlier match, Alcaraz managed to thrill Tokyo's crowd, executing every shot with precision.

He acknowledged the motivation from local fans, pointing out his strategic aggressive play to minimize running due to his injury. Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz, second seed in the tournament, overcame fellow American Sebastian Korda, setting up an enticing continuation of the tournament on Monday, with both semifinals promising intense action.