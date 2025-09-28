Left Menu

Historic Wins and Thrilling Comebacks Mark MotoGP Japan

Francesco Bagnaia clinched victory at the Japan MotoGP, while Marc Marquez made an extraordinary return to champion status, winning his seventh MotoGP title after years of setbacks. Joan Mir returned to the podium, marking significant accomplishments in a dramatic race filled with tension and mechanical challenges.

Marc Marquez. (Photo: Moto GP/Eurosport). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a thrilling display of speed and skill, Francesco Bagnaia of the Ducati Lenovo Team claimed victory at the Motul Grand Prix of Japan, showcasing impressive composure despite a tense atmosphere in the pitbox marked by smoking concerns. This marks a significant win for Bagnaia as he returns to top form in MotoGP.

The race, however, belonged to Marc Marquez, also from the Ducati Lenovo Team, who secured an extraordinary seventh MotoGP World Championship. This victory, which comes after a remarkable 2,184 days since his last title, cements Marquez's legacy with one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history.

Joan Mir of Honda HRC Castrol completed the podium, delivering Honda a much-celebrated home victory. The race, marked by strategy and resilience, sets the stage for upcoming MotoGP action in Indonesia, promising fans yet another exhilarating chapter in 2025, with live coverage available on Eurosport.

