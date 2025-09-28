Left Menu

Shailesh Kumar Leaps to Gold: India's Triumph at World Para Athletics

Shailesh Kumar from Bihar clinched India's first gold medal in the men's high jump T63 event at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi. Achieving a record-breaking 1.91 meters, Kumar celebrated in front of a supportive home crowd. Fellow Indian Varun Singh Bhati secured a bronze medal.

Updated: 28-09-2025 20:32 IST
In a stunning performance at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, Indian para-athlete Shailesh Kumar claimed the nation's first gold medal. Competing at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, the high jumper set a new championship record with a leap of 1.91 meters in the men's high jump T63 event.

Meanwhile, India's Varun Singh Bhati also shone brightly, seizing a bronze medal with a 1.85-meter jump. The silver went to the USA's Ezra Frech, the reigning Olympic champion. Shailesh expressed elation at winning before his home crowd, despite India's challenging weather conditions affecting his performance.

Trained in Bengaluru and part of the Khelo India and TOPS Core program, Shailesh's journey from rural Jamui in Bihar to international platforms involved significant challenges. His commendable leap on Saturday marked a comeback after a disappointing fourth place at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

