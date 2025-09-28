Left Menu

Srihari Nataraj Makes Waves at Asian Aquatics Championships

Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj clinched two silver medals and a bronze at the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships, becoming the first Indian to achieve this in one edition. His success heralded a promising start for India at the prestigious event, setting a strong foundation for upcoming competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-09-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 21:01 IST
Srihari Nataraj Makes Waves at Asian Aquatics Championships
Srihari Nataraj
  • Country:
  • India

Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj shone at the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships, winning silver in both the men's 200m freestyle and 50m backstroke events. Nataraj also anchored the 4x100m medley relay team to a bronze, marking a historic moment as the first Indian to secure multiple medals in a single edition.

This achievement also ended India's 16-year medal drought at the elite competition. Despite the success, teenage swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu narrowly missed the podium, finishing fifth in the women's 200m freestyle. Nataraj clocked second place timings, with Xu Haibo of China finishing first in the 200m freestyle.

In the 50m backstroke, China's Wang Gukailai claimed gold. Nataraj, a two-time Olympian, demonstrated his exceptional form and potential, setting a positive tone for the Indian contingent as they continue to compete at the event. With 40 athletes, India is among the nations vying for podium finishes.

TRENDING

1
J&K's Reservation Dilemma: Vote Banks Over Justice?

J&K's Reservation Dilemma: Vote Banks Over Justice?

 India
2
Tragic Stampede at Vijay's Rally: 40 Dead, Relief Announced

Tragic Stampede at Vijay's Rally: 40 Dead, Relief Announced

 India
3
Chaos and Tragedy: Shooting and Fire at Grand Blanc Church

Chaos and Tragedy: Shooting and Fire at Grand Blanc Church

 Global
4
Mehram Nagar Resistance: A United Front Against Demolition Plans

Mehram Nagar Resistance: A United Front Against Demolition Plans

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025