Srihari Nataraj Makes Waves at Asian Aquatics Championships

Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj shone at the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships, winning silver in both the men's 200m freestyle and 50m backstroke events. Nataraj also anchored the 4x100m medley relay team to a bronze, marking a historic moment as the first Indian to secure multiple medals in a single edition.

This achievement also ended India's 16-year medal drought at the elite competition. Despite the success, teenage swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu narrowly missed the podium, finishing fifth in the women's 200m freestyle. Nataraj clocked second place timings, with Xu Haibo of China finishing first in the 200m freestyle.

In the 50m backstroke, China's Wang Gukailai claimed gold. Nataraj, a two-time Olympian, demonstrated his exceptional form and potential, setting a positive tone for the Indian contingent as they continue to compete at the event. With 40 athletes, India is among the nations vying for podium finishes.