Action-Packed Weekend: Major Sports Highlights and Surprising Turnovers

This past weekend delivered a whirlwind of sports headlines, topped by an alarming incident involving Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Skylar Thompson, who was reportedly robbed in Dublin. The dramatic turn of events underscored a weekend where the spotlight shifted repeatedly across sports domains.

In college football developments, Arkansas made a decisive leadership change by firing coach Sam Pittman following a heavy loss to Notre Dame. Concurrently, Ohio State reinforced its supremacy in the college rankings, remaining at the pinnacle of the AP Top 25 poll.

On the baseball diamond, Chicago White Sox's 2019 World Series champ Michael A. Taylor announced his retirement, and the Phillies saw shortstop Trea Turner re-enter the lineup. Meanwhile, the Ryder Cup faced unexpected changes with Viktor Hovland's withdrawal due to injury, as the sports world absorbed a series of surprising turns and spirited comebacks.