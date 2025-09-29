Hatton Clinches Victory for Europe in Ryder Cup Thriller

In a gripping finale at Bethpage Black, England's Tyrrell Hatton secured a crucial half-point against American Collin Morikawa, clinching the Ryder Cup for Team Europe. Despite a fierce fightback from the U.S. team, Europe's victory finished at 15-13, marking another success in the historic tournament.

Europe required just 2.5 points from Sunday's 11 singles matches to ensure a win, but tensions remained high as the competition intensified. Hatton's half-point in the penultimate match sealed the deal for Europe, amidst a sea of tight matches and intense pressure.

This victory marks Europe's 11th win in the last 15 Ryder Cups, highlighting their dominance in the event. Captain Luke Donald is notably the first to win consecutive competitions since the legendary Tony Jacklin in the 1980s, cementing his triumph in Ryder Cup history.