Left Menu

Europe Triumphs at Ryder Cup with Emotional Victory Over U.S.

Despite a determined American comeback, Europe clinched a historic Ryder Cup victory, with Shane Lowry delivering the decisive birdie. This victory, marked by intense emotions and memorable performances, reinforces Europe's dominance, having won 11 of the last 14 Ryder Cups. The final score was Europe 15, United States 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Farmingdale | Updated: 29-09-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 09:21 IST
Europe Triumphs at Ryder Cup with Emotional Victory Over U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Staked to an unprecedented lead, Europe triumphed at the Ryder Cup, fending off a fierce American rally. The victory was sealed by Shane Lowry, whose decisive birdie putt secured the half-point needed to retain the trophy, amidst a charged atmosphere at Bethpage Black.

The American team, cheered instead of jeered this time, mounted an impressive comeback. Cameron Young, Justin Thomas, and Scottie Scheffler all contributed crucial wins. Despite their valiant efforts, Europe once again proved their dominance, having won five of the last 10 Ryder Cups held on U.S. soil.

Luke Donald, celebrating alongside his victorious team draped in their national flags, praised the hard-fought battle. Meanwhile, Shane Lowry emerged as a hero, likened to past Irish legends who have excelled at the Ryder Cup, strengthening Europe's significant lead in this historic series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Showdown at the White House: Government Shutdown Looms

Showdown at the White House: Government Shutdown Looms

 United States
2
Victory Illuminated: India's Asia Cup Triumph

Victory Illuminated: India's Asia Cup Triumph

 India
3
Lupin Expands Visionary Horizon with VISUfarma Acquisition

Lupin Expands Visionary Horizon with VISUfarma Acquisition

 India
4
Tense Diplomacy: Trump and Netanyahu's Crucial Meeting Amid Gaza Conflict

Tense Diplomacy: Trump and Netanyahu's Crucial Meeting Amid Gaza Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025