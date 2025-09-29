Left Menu

Deportivo Riestra Stuns River Plate in Monumental Upset

Deportivo Riestra claimed a major 2-1 victory against River Plate at Estadio Monumental, strengthening their lead in Group B of the Argentine Primera Division Clausura. Goals from Alonso and Ramirez secured the win, while River's Salas was sent off, adding to their string of defeats this week.

29-09-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Deportivo Riestra clinched an impressive 2-1 victory over River Plate at Estadio Monumental on Sunday, courtesy of goals from Antony Alonso and Pedro Ramirez. This win propels Riestra to the top of Group B in the Argentine Primera Division Clausura with 22 points from 10 matches, leaving River Plate, who suffered a mid-week loss in the Copa Libertadores, in second place with 18 points.

The match began dramatically with Alonso's early goal in the 12th minute, expertly heading in a corner from Pablo Monje. River quickly responded, leveling the score in the 25th minute as Giuliano Galoppo unleashed a powerful shot past Riestra's goalkeeper Ignacio Arce.

The second half saw Ramirez skillfully restore Riestra's lead, while River's dreams of a comeback were dashed after Maximiliano Salas' 81st-minute red card for dissent. River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo apologized for the team's form, acknowledging their fans' continued support despite four consecutive losses. River faces Racing Club next in the Copa Argentina quarter-finals.

