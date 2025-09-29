Exiled Afghan Women Cricketers Witness ICC World Cup in a Rare Cricketing Opportunity

A group of 16 Afghan women cricketers, currently living as refugees in Australia, have been given a unique opportunity to advance their cricketing careers. Despite Afghanistan not participating in the ICC Women's World Cup, these athletes have arrived to witness the event, marking a significant step in their personal development.

Under high security, they were escorted to a city hotel and will take full advantage of the learning tour. The cricketers are scheduled to watch matches and potentially engage with Indian and Sri Lankan players to improve their skills. This comes on the heels of policies restricting sports for women under Taliban rule.

The ICC, with partners like the BCCI, ECB, and Cricket Australia, has launched efforts to support these athletes. Through funding, coaching, and mentorship, the aim is to keep cricket alive in Afghanistan's future. This reflects the ICC's commitment to cricket's global reach and its role in fostering hope and unity.

