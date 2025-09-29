Chris Woakes Bids Farewell to International Cricket with Pride

In a significant development for English cricket, acclaimed all-rounder Chris Woakes declared his retirement from international cricket on Monday. The 36-year-old cricketer will not be partaking in the upcoming Ashes series in Australia, following his omission from the team lineup due to a dislocated shoulder injury sustained against India last month.

Woakes, who recently shared his decision via social media, expressed gratitude for representing his nation. "I've realized it's time to retire," Woakes stated. He reminisced fondly about his journey, which saw him donning England's colors and forming lifelong friendships on the field over the last 15 years.

Having participated in 62 tests, 122 one-day internationals, and achieving significant triumphs, including World Cup victories, Woakes plans to continue playing county cricket. His tenure brought him praise from ECB chair Richard Thompson and team director Rob Key, who lauded his sportsmanship and extraordinary contributions to the sport.

