South Africa Loses 2026 World Cup Qualifier Due to Ineligible Player

South Africa faced a significant setback on Monday as FIFA revoked its win in the 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Lesotho. The team was penalized for fielding Teboho Mokoena, an ineligible player, which resulted in the loss of the top spot in its group.

This disciplinary action elevates Benin to the leading position with only two rounds left, offering Nigeria a renewed chance of reaching the finals. South Africa, having not participated in a World Cup since hosting in 2010, is now under pressure ahead of upcoming critical matches.

The incident is particularly embarrassing given that South Africa's top soccer official, Patrice Motsepe, is a FIFA vice president. As a corrective measure, FIFA plans to forfeit the previous 2-0 victory to a 3-0 loss and has imposed a fine on South Africa's soccer federation.