Al-Hilal Triumphs over Nasaf Qarshi to Lead Asian Champions League

Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal emerged victorious in a thrilling encounter against Uzbekistan's Nasaf Qarshi, winning 3-2 to secure the top spot in their Asian Champions League group.

The game saw stunning goals, including a memorable one by Theo Hernandez, who dribbled past five defenders to score. Despite Nasaf's resilience, Al-Hilal's offensive prowess proved decisive.

Al-Hilal coach Simone Inzaghi praised the team's fast-paced performance, acknowledging missed opportunities due to Nasaf's robust defense. Meanwhile, Al-Ahli was held to a 2-2 draw by Qatar's Al-Duhail, with goals from Matheus Goncalves and Riyad Mahrez.