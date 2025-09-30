Al-Hilal Triumphs over Nasaf Qarshi to Lead Asian Champions League
Al-Hilal defeated Nasaf Qarshi 3-2 in the Asian Champions League, maintaining their lead with maximum points. Key goals were scored by Theo Hernandez and Marcos Leonardo. Despite facing a tough opponent, Al-Hilal showcased skill and determination, while Al-Ahli drew with Al-Duhail, and other teams battled in the league.
Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal emerged victorious in a thrilling encounter against Uzbekistan's Nasaf Qarshi, winning 3-2 to secure the top spot in their Asian Champions League group.
The game saw stunning goals, including a memorable one by Theo Hernandez, who dribbled past five defenders to score. Despite Nasaf's resilience, Al-Hilal's offensive prowess proved decisive.
Al-Hilal coach Simone Inzaghi praised the team's fast-paced performance, acknowledging missed opportunities due to Nasaf's robust defense. Meanwhile, Al-Ahli was held to a 2-2 draw by Qatar's Al-Duhail, with goals from Matheus Goncalves and Riyad Mahrez.
