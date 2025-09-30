Left Menu

Race for Glory: National Sports Awards Application Esteem

The Indian Sports Ministry has opened applications for the annual national sports awards. These awards recognize excellence in sports, with eligibility centered on exceptional achievements and adherence to disciplinary standards. The screening process involves multiple committees, focusing on sports excellence over four years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 12:53 IST
The Indian Sports Ministry has officially commenced the application process for this year's prestigious national sports awards. Applicants have until October 28 to submit their applications, with the aim to honor remarkable achievements in various sporting disciplines.

The awards, which are awarded by the President of India, recognize superior sports performances. Sportspersons who have duplicity infractions will only be considered if their suspension period has concluded, according to the ministry. This criteria ensures that achievements during bans are nullified while ongoing inquiries disqualify applicants.

The selection involves a rigorous evaluation process by a screening committee, which is composed of top officials from the sports ministry and Sports Authority of India. This committee scrutinizes applications based on criteria including vigilance and disciplinary records. Various awards, such as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and Arjuna Awards, seek to acknowledge sports excellence, with cash rewards attached to notable achievements in international competitions like the Olympics and World Championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

