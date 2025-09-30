Ishika's Brace Powers Indian Juniors to Victory Against Canberra Chill

Ishika shined on the field as the Indian junior women's hockey team secured a 3-1 victory over Canberra Chill, marking their second win during their Australian tour.

Ishika's goals came in the 13th and 39th minutes, while Sonam added another in the 27th minute, overcoming an early 11th-minute goal by Naomi Evans of Canberra Chill.

Despite the initial setback, India quickly bounced back with Ishika's penalty corner equalizer, followed by Sonam's field goal. Ishika's third-quarter goal sealed the win as India prepares for their final match against Canberra on Thursday.