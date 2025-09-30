Left Menu

Ishika's Brace Powers Indian Juniors to Victory Against Canberra Chill

Ishika scored two goals as India's junior women's hockey team defeated Canberra Chill 3-1 in Australia. Her goals, along with Sonam's, led India to victory despite an early goal by Canberra's Naomi Evans. The win marks India's second tour victory with one match remaining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canberra | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:51 IST
Ishika shined on the field as the Indian junior women's hockey team secured a 3-1 victory over Canberra Chill, marking their second win during their Australian tour.

Ishika's goals came in the 13th and 39th minutes, while Sonam added another in the 27th minute, overcoming an early 11th-minute goal by Naomi Evans of Canberra Chill.

Despite the initial setback, India quickly bounced back with Ishika's penalty corner equalizer, followed by Sonam's field goal. Ishika's third-quarter goal sealed the win as India prepares for their final match against Canberra on Thursday.

