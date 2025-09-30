Telugu Titans Triumph Over Patna Pirates: Third Successive Victory Secures Top Three Spot

The Telugu Titans achieved a remarkable victory against the Patna Pirates at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai, spearheaded by an outstanding performance from Vijay Malik. With a Super 10, Malik was formidable, leading the Titans to their third straight victory and propelling them into the top three in the PKL rankings, as per an official release.

The Patna Pirates' Ayan Lohchab also managed a Super 10, striving to keep his team competitive with skillful raids. Despite his commendable efforts, the Titans exhibited a comprehensive team strategy and maintained their composure during critical points to ensure a decisive win. The match commenced spectacularly for the Titans, with Avi Duhan executing an impressive Super Tackle to score the opening points. Vijay Malik soon added to this with a successful raid, propelling the Titans to a 2-0 lead.

The Pirates quickly retaliated with Ayan's effective raid, marking their presence on the scoreboard. Nonetheless, the Titans' determination was evident as they pushed forward to establish a 3-point lead within the initial six minutes. The Pirates labored to close this gap, narrowing the score to 8-7. However, the Titans maintained a slim lead at the first-half Strategic Time Out.

After resuming play, the Titans expanded their lead to 10-7, benefitting from strong teamwork between raiders and defenders. Although the Pirates retaliated with Sudhakar M.'s successful raid reducing the gap to 10-8, Ayan's spectacular Super Raid briefly turned the game in their favor with a 10-11 lead. The first half concluded with Patna Pirates slightly ahead at 15-16, largely due to Ayan's impressive performance.

The second half saw Patna Pirates initially extending their lead with a tackle from Balaji D. However, the Titans struck back as Shubham Shinde executed a pivotal Super Tackle, equalizing the score. With sustained offensive and defensive plays, the Titans took charge, advancing to a 22-20 with over 13 minutes to play. Just prior to the second half's Strategic Time Out, they extended their lead to 24-20.

In a display of consistency, Bharat executed a successful raid, broadening the Titans' lead. The momentum culminated in inflicting an All Out on the Pirates, pushing the score to 29-21. Maintaining relentless pressure, the Titans escalated the gap to 33-22, thanks in part to a precise tackle from Ankit. Despite the Pirates' efforts to recover, the Titans capped off their resilient performance with a stunning Super Raid by Vijay Malik, sealing a 37-28 victory.