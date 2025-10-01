Left Menu

Rugby Legend James Slipper Bids Farewell to International Stage

James Slipper, Australia's most-capped test player, announces his retirement from international rugby after a 16-year career. The Wallabies prop, who earned his 150th cap last week, will conclude his career with a final game against New Zealand. Slipper, a sports icon, reflects on his legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 09:02 IST
Rugby Legend James Slipper Bids Farewell to International Stage

Australia's most-celebrated test rugby player, James Slipper, is set to retire from the international arena following the upcoming Saturday match against New Zealand. This event marks the end of a historic 16-year career in which Slipper set records and inspired many.

The 36-year-old, who became the third player in international test history to achieve 150 caps, joins the elite ranks alongside Wales' Alun Wyn Jones and New Zealand's Sam Whitelock. Slipper will conclude his Wallabies career where it all began - in Perth, a fitting closure for the player who made his debut there as a young talent in 2010.

In a heartfelt statement, Slipper recounted his journey and the immense pride of wearing the gold jersey. As the Wallabies look forward to nurturing young talents ahead of the 2027 home Rugby World Cup, the rugby community applauds Slipper's lasting impact on the sport.

TRENDING

1
Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalized Due to Fever

Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalized Due to Fever

 India
2
Snakebite Claims Jawan's Life During Anti-Naxal Operation

Snakebite Claims Jawan's Life During Anti-Naxal Operation

 India
3
Asian Manufacturing Sector Faces Turmoil Amid Global Trade Challenges

Asian Manufacturing Sector Faces Turmoil Amid Global Trade Challenges

 Global
4
Legal Battle Over Withheld Millions: New York's Fight for Transit Safety

Legal Battle Over Withheld Millions: New York's Fight for Transit Safety

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

Quiet Skies Ahead: Machine Learning Enables Noise-Aware UAM Flight Planning

Defeating Meningitis by 2030: WHO’s Roadmap for South-East Asia Gains Momentum

Sustaining Peace: Embedding Dialogue and Trust in Governance Beyond Crisis Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025