Rugby Legend James Slipper Bids Farewell to International Stage

Australia's most-celebrated test rugby player, James Slipper, is set to retire from the international arena following the upcoming Saturday match against New Zealand. This event marks the end of a historic 16-year career in which Slipper set records and inspired many.

The 36-year-old, who became the third player in international test history to achieve 150 caps, joins the elite ranks alongside Wales' Alun Wyn Jones and New Zealand's Sam Whitelock. Slipper will conclude his Wallabies career where it all began - in Perth, a fitting closure for the player who made his debut there as a young talent in 2010.

In a heartfelt statement, Slipper recounted his journey and the immense pride of wearing the gold jersey. As the Wallabies look forward to nurturing young talents ahead of the 2027 home Rugby World Cup, the rugby community applauds Slipper's lasting impact on the sport.