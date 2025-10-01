Underdogs Pakistan and Bangladesh Set Sights on Women's ODI World Cup Success

Pakistan and Bangladesh, considered among the underdog outfits in the Women's ODI World Cup, commence their campaigns Thursday, aiming to make their mark at the ICC event.

Led by Fatima Sana, Pakistan benefits from playing all matches in Colombo, leveraging local conditions to enhance their standings. Meanwhile, Bangladesh, guided by Nigar Sultana, has evolved since their inaugural World Cup outing in 2022. Increased exposure has bolstered their experience, driving ambitions to advance in the tournament.

Key players like Nishita Akter and Sumaiya Akter for Bangladesh, and newcomers like Eyman Fatima for Pakistan, add dynamism to their teams. With Pakistan missing seasoned players like Bismah Maroof, youthful energy seeks to fill the gap as both teams target top-four finishes.