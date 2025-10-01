Norris Shines in the Singapore Spotlight: F1's Nighttime Spectacle

The Singapore Grand Prix, renowned for its physical demands, returns to the Marina Bay circuit this weekend. Drivers endure punishing heat and humidity, shedding kilos in the process. McLaren's Oscar Piastri currently leads the championship, with teammate Lando Norris eyeing further success following his recent victory at the same event.

This year's race marks the 16th edition since 2008, featuring a track with 19 twisting corners. McLaren holds a commanding lead in the constructors' championship, poised to secure their tenth title. The team has already celebrated 12 wins this season, underscoring their dominant performance.

In a field filled with accomplished drivers, Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz, and Norris stand out with previous victories here. As Red Bull's Verstappen seeks a hat-trick of wins, the event promises intense competition. However, Verstappen has yet to clinch a Singapore win or start from pole position.