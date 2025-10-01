Prime Volleyball League Season 4 Kickstarts with Rivalry Clash

The Prime Volleyball League officially launched its fourth season on Wednesday, marked by a pre-season press conference attended by prominent figures including Tuhin Mishra, co-founder & MD of Baseline Ventures, and Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO of the league, alongside title sponsor RR Kabel representatives and team captains of the ten franchises.

The competitive season will kick off with a high-stakes matchup between two historic rivals in the league: the Calicut Heroes, captained by seasoned player Mohan Ukkrapandian, and the Hyderabad Black Hawks, led by Brazilian standout Paulo Lamounier. Both captains laid out their teams' strategies and expectations, highlighting the intense rivalry that will set the stage for the rest of the tournament.

Mohan Ukkrapandian of the Calicut Heroes emphasized his team's balanced and powerful lineup, with a pre-season focus on mental toughness and strategic execution. Meanwhile, Paulo Lamounier of the Hyderabad Black Hawks expressed confidence in their tactical advancements and readiness to impress their home crowd with a fierce contest. The new season begins on October 2, with ten teams vying for glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)