Dortmund's Commanding Comeback: Victory Against Bilbao

Borussia Dortmund showcased their resolve in a definitive 4-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday, ensuring their first win in this year's Champions League after narrowly avoiding repeating past mistakes.

The German club, holding second place in the Bundesliga and undefeated so far this season, appeared to have learned from their last-minute letdown against Juventus, which saw them concede twice in stoppage time for a dramatic 4-4 tie. With early goals from Daniel Svensson and Carney Chukwuemeka, Dortmund initially cruised ahead.

Despite the Spanish side's spirited second-half resurgence, capped by Gorka Guruzeta's goal, Dortmund maintained their composure. An offside call against Robert Navarro denied Bilbao a potential equalizer, allowing Serhou Guirassy and Julian Brandt to secure the victory convincingly in the closing minutes.