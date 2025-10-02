Left Menu

Dortmund's Commanding Comeback: Victory Against Bilbao

Borussia Dortmund secured a 4-1 victory against Athletic Bilbao in a thrilling Champions League encounter. Despite nearly squandering a two-goal lead again, Dortmund held firm to secure their first competition win this season. Key players included Daniel Svensson and Carney Chukwuemeka, alongside a disciplined defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2025 02:55 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 02:55 IST
Dortmund's Commanding Comeback: Victory Against Bilbao
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Borussia Dortmund showcased their resolve in a definitive 4-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday, ensuring their first win in this year's Champions League after narrowly avoiding repeating past mistakes.

The German club, holding second place in the Bundesliga and undefeated so far this season, appeared to have learned from their last-minute letdown against Juventus, which saw them concede twice in stoppage time for a dramatic 4-4 tie. With early goals from Daniel Svensson and Carney Chukwuemeka, Dortmund initially cruised ahead.

Despite the Spanish side's spirited second-half resurgence, capped by Gorka Guruzeta's goal, Dortmund maintained their composure. An offside call against Robert Navarro denied Bilbao a potential equalizer, allowing Serhou Guirassy and Julian Brandt to secure the victory convincingly in the closing minutes.

TRENDING

1
Arsenal's Champions League Grit: A Stoppage-Time Triumph

Arsenal's Champions League Grit: A Stoppage-Time Triumph

 Global
2
Tensions Rise as Israeli Forces Intercept Gaza Aid Flotilla

Tensions Rise as Israeli Forces Intercept Gaza Aid Flotilla

 Global
3
G7 Nations Unite to Ramp Up Pressure on Russian Oil Trade

G7 Nations Unite to Ramp Up Pressure on Russian Oil Trade

 Global
4
Presidential Power Talks: Trump and Lula's Anticipated Meeting

Presidential Power Talks: Trump and Lula's Anticipated Meeting

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025