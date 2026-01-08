Raphinha Shines as Barcelona Demolishes Athletic Bilbao 5-0 in Super Cup Semifinals

In a commanding performance, Barcelona soared through the Spanish Super Cup semifinals with a decisive 5-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao in Saudi Arabia, thanks to Raphinha's exceptional show in scoring twice.

Hansi Flick's squad showcased their might early, securing four goals in the first half, with Ferran Torres sparking the spree at Alinma Stadium in Jeddah, followed by goals from Fermín López and Roony Bardghji.

With both teammanship and individual prowess, Raphinha sealed the triumph with a thundering shot in the 38th minute and later rounded off the score, highlighting his return to form as Barcelona eyes more silverware this season.

