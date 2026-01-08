Left Menu

Raphinha Shines as Barcelona Demolishes Athletic Bilbao 5-0 in Super Cup Semifinals

Barcelona crushed Athletic Bilbao 5-0 in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals, with standout performances by Raphinha, who scored twice. Barcelona's dominance was evident as they netted four goals in the first half alone, showcasing their strong form and setting a confident tone for the upcoming final.

In a commanding performance, Barcelona soared through the Spanish Super Cup semifinals with a decisive 5-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao in Saudi Arabia, thanks to Raphinha's exceptional show in scoring twice.

Hansi Flick's squad showcased their might early, securing four goals in the first half, with Ferran Torres sparking the spree at Alinma Stadium in Jeddah, followed by goals from Fermín López and Roony Bardghji.

With both teammanship and individual prowess, Raphinha sealed the triumph with a thundering shot in the 38th minute and later rounded off the score, highlighting his return to form as Barcelona eyes more silverware this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

