Arsenal's Champions League Grit: A Stoppage-Time Triumph

Gabriel Martinelli marked his second consecutive Champions League match with an early goal for Arsenal against Olympiacos on Wednesday, signaling a straightforward win at home. However, the Gunners needed a stoppage-time clincher from substitute Bukayo Saka to secure a 2-0 triumph.

With six points from their first two group games, Arsenal joined five other teams at the top of the group. Yet, the match was far from easy, as Olympiacos threatened to equalize and had a goal ruled offside. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised goalkeeper David Raya's pivotal save that denied Olympiacos a draw.

Martinelli continued his impressive form, building on his goal and assist in Arsenal's previous match. Arteta's tactical changes, including the return of captain Martin Odegaard, highlighted Arsenal's squad depth, but Olympiacos showed resilience and determination throughout the match, despite their defeat.

