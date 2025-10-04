Left Menu

Indian Athletes Shine at World Para Athletics Championships

Praveen Kumar, hampered by a hip injury, finished with a bronze in the high jump at the World Para Athletics Championships. India collected 18 medals, with Ekta Bhyan securing silver in club throw. Notably, Soman Rana earned a bronze in shot put, which may be upgraded to silver pending an appeal.

In an impressive display at the World Para Athletics Championships, India added a silver and two bronze medals to its tally, marking a record-breaking performance with 18 medals. However, Praveen Kumar's bronze in the high jump was clouded by a persistent hip injury, causing evident discomfort during his attempts.

Meanwhile, Ekta Bhyan settled for silver in the F51 club throw, falling short of her previous gold-winning performance. Despite the setback, Bhyan remained optimistic about her future prospects, setting her sights on the 2028 LA Paralympics.

Soman Rana, a 42-year-old army man, clinched bronze in the men's shot put F57 category. His medal could potentially be upgraded to silver depending on the outcome of an appeal against the competitor who finished ahead of him. This successful count elevates India's standing on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

