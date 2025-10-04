Ahmedabad Defenders' Dramatic Comeback Steals Victory

In a nail-biting encounter at the Prime Volleyball League held at Hyderabad's Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, the Ahmedabad Defenders triumphed over Delhi Toofans with a dramatic 3-2 victory. Despite the Toofans' early lead, ensuring the game was one of two distinct halves, Ahmedabad rallied to secure the win. Key plays came in the form of thunderous spikes from Shon T John and a bolstered defense featuring Battur Batsuri and Akhin.

Delhi Toofans began strongly with Saqlain Tariq's strategic middle play and effective blocks from Jasim. Yet, service errors proved costly as Ahmedabad capitalized on opportunities. Delhi's Jesus Chourio and Carlos Berrios initially tipped the scales in Delhi's favor through powerful serves and unpredictable attacks, but momentum eventually favored the Defenders in a tight final set.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Meteors displayed clinical precision, defeating Hyderabad Black Hawks 3-0. Shubham Chaudhary's exceptional performance earned him Player of the Match as his effective serves disrupted Hyderabad's defense. Despite efforts from Paulo Lamounier and John Joseph to rally, Mumbai's strategic blocks and relentless fighting spirit saw them through to a comprehensive victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)