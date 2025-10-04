Left Menu

Ahmedabad Defenders' Dramatic Comeback Steals Victory

In a thrilling Prime Volleyball League match, Ahmedabad Defenders came from behind to beat Delhi Toofans 3-2, showcasing resilience and strategic gameplay. In a separate match, Mumbai Meteors overpowered Hyderabad Black Hawks 3-0 with a dominant performance, led by Shubham Chaudhary's stellar plays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 23:03 IST
Ahmedabad Defenders' Dramatic Comeback Steals Victory
Ahmedabad Defenders and Delhi Toofans in action. (Photo: PVL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a nail-biting encounter at the Prime Volleyball League held at Hyderabad's Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, the Ahmedabad Defenders triumphed over Delhi Toofans with a dramatic 3-2 victory. Despite the Toofans' early lead, ensuring the game was one of two distinct halves, Ahmedabad rallied to secure the win. Key plays came in the form of thunderous spikes from Shon T John and a bolstered defense featuring Battur Batsuri and Akhin.

Delhi Toofans began strongly with Saqlain Tariq's strategic middle play and effective blocks from Jasim. Yet, service errors proved costly as Ahmedabad capitalized on opportunities. Delhi's Jesus Chourio and Carlos Berrios initially tipped the scales in Delhi's favor through powerful serves and unpredictable attacks, but momentum eventually favored the Defenders in a tight final set.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Meteors displayed clinical precision, defeating Hyderabad Black Hawks 3-0. Shubham Chaudhary's exceptional performance earned him Player of the Match as his effective serves disrupted Hyderabad's defense. Despite efforts from Paulo Lamounier and John Joseph to rally, Mumbai's strategic blocks and relentless fighting spirit saw them through to a comprehensive victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

 India
2
Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

 Global
3
Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in Focus

Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in ...

 India
4
Tragic Collapse: Al Khoziny School Disaster Unfolds in Indonesia

Tragic Collapse: Al Khoziny School Disaster Unfolds in Indonesia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025