Left Menu

George Russell Triumphs at Singapore Grand Prix

George Russell secured a stunning victory at the Singapore Grand Prix for Mercedes. Despite pressures from Red Bull's Max Verstappen and McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, Russell held firm to claim his second win of the season, impacting standings dramatically with six races left.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 19:20 IST
George Russell Triumphs at Singapore Grand Prix
George Russell

In a masterful display of skill and strategy, George Russell clinched the Singapore Grand Prix title, delivering a spectacular victory for Mercedes. The race unfolded under the dazzling lights of the Marina Bay circuit, where Russell maintained a commanding lead.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished 5.4 seconds behind, while McLaren's Lando Norris put up a fierce fight but ultimately secured third place. His teammate, Oscar Piastri, had a contentious start but managed to maintain his standing, allowing McLaren to celebrate a second consecutive constructors' title.

However, the joy in the McLaren camp was slightly tempered, as Piastri expressed frustration over Norris's aggressive move on the opening corner. Despite the tension, the team remains a significant contender in the season's final races.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sanae Takaichi: Japan's Historic Leap Towards a Female Leadership

Sanae Takaichi: Japan's Historic Leap Towards a Female Leadership

 Japan
2
Family Feud Ends in Tragedy: Elderly Man Loses Life in Kerala

Family Feud Ends in Tragedy: Elderly Man Loses Life in Kerala

 India
3
Legal Clash Over National Guard Deployments to Oregon

Legal Clash Over National Guard Deployments to Oregon

 United States
4
Bihar Assembly Polls: Schedule Announcement Looms

Bihar Assembly Polls: Schedule Announcement Looms

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025