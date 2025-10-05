George Russell Triumphs at Singapore Grand Prix

In a masterful display of skill and strategy, George Russell clinched the Singapore Grand Prix title, delivering a spectacular victory for Mercedes. The race unfolded under the dazzling lights of the Marina Bay circuit, where Russell maintained a commanding lead.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished 5.4 seconds behind, while McLaren's Lando Norris put up a fierce fight but ultimately secured third place. His teammate, Oscar Piastri, had a contentious start but managed to maintain his standing, allowing McLaren to celebrate a second consecutive constructors' title.

However, the joy in the McLaren camp was slightly tempered, as Piastri expressed frustration over Norris's aggressive move on the opening corner. Despite the tension, the team remains a significant contender in the season's final races.

