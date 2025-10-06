Karun Nair's Karnataka Comeback and Anvay Dravid's Leadership in Focus

Karun Nair is set to make a comeback for Karnataka, marking his return for the state squad after two seasons, with the opener against Saurashtra set in Rajkot from October 15. Previously with Vidarbha, Nair was instrumental in their triumph in the past Ranji Trophy season.

The Karnataka side, led by Mayank Agarwal, features new additions including Kruthika Krishna, Shikhar Shetty, and Mohsin Khan, promising a dynamic lineup for the upcoming matches.

In parallel, Anvay Dravid, Rahul Dravid's son, has been appointed captain for the Karnataka contingent in this season's Vinoo Mankad Trophy, set to commence in Dehradun from October 9. Anvay was the top scorer in the last edition, cementing his leadership credentials.

