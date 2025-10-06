Sublime Century Powers South Africa to Victory over New Zealand

In a commanding performance, Tazmin Brits smashed 101, and Sune Luus remained not out on 83, as South Africa Women triumphed over New Zealand Women by six wickets in their ODI World Cup duel on Monday.

New Zealand, after being tied down to 231, saw South Africa reach the target with 55 balls to spare, herculean teamwork evident in South Africa's dynamic chase.

Despite Sophie Devine's valiant 85, Nonkululeko Mlaba's economical 4/40 bolstered South Africa's bowling attack to limit New Zealand's innings, ensuring a memorable win for the Proteas.

