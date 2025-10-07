Kavin Samaar Quintal Shines at Copa de España de Velocidad

Young Indian rider Kavin Samaar Quintal made a notable impact during the Copa de España de Velocidad Superbike round, finishing impressively in the top four. Racing as a wildcard entry and supported by Gaman Racing Global Service, the 19-year-old from Chennai stood out on his BMW M1000RR against a formidable line-up of premier manufacturers like Ducati, BMW, Honda, Suzuki, and Kawasaki.

Quintal qualified fourth among 29 riders, enduring a challenging race to maintain his position despite a fall, clocking an impressive 14:20.782s. In the subsequent race, he managed a seventh-place finish, demonstrating his swift adaptation to the European racing style. This event saw Spain's Daniel Saez securing first place with a Yamaha.

Born on May 11, 2005, in Chennai, Kavin currently races in the Asia Road Racing Championship under Honda Racing India. He expressed his fulfillment at competing in Spain, describing it as a dream come true, and credited EasyRace and Gaman Racing for the invaluable experience and skills gained racing at Jerez.

